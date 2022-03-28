Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.62 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

