Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Argus from $764.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.62 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

