Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 4,460 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,612,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

