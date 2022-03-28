Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,780,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 46,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AMD opened at $119.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

