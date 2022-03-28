aelf Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. aelf has a market capitalization of $214.62 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00230785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00110212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

