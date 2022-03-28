AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 333,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AeroCentury stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 313,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,924. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.04. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of AeroCentury as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

