AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Update

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. AeroClean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AeroClean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

