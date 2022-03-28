Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 1,300 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,996. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $66.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

