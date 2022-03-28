AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AFTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. 85,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

