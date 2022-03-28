Ag Growth International (AGGZF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS: AGGZF):

3/17/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

3/11/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

3/11/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

2/16/2022 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

AGGZF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. Ag Growth International Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

