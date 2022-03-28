Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.7 days.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

