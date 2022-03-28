Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$42.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.70. The firm has a market cap of C$806.07 million and a P/E ratio of 85.95. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.