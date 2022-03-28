AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MITT stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

