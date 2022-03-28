AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $178.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

AGCO stock opened at $147.99 on Monday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

