AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading 0.2% Higher

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.10 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 164.20 ($2.15). Approximately 113,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 107,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.80 ($2.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

Get AIB Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.