Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 944,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 349,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

