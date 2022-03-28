Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 944,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 349,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
