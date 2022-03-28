Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Aion has a market cap of $52.31 million and $7.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.74 or 1.00054074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00137838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00268737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.