Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Purchases $65,880.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ATSG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 319,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,002. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

