Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($170.33) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €107.54 ($118.18). 1,226,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.37. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

