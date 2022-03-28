Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

