Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airspan Networks stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.