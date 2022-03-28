Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $34.75 on Monday. Aisin has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

