Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 91.5% in March

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,587,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 1,873,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

