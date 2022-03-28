Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 91.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,587,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 1,873,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

