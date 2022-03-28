AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Director Buys C$2,442,651.00 in Stock

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,442,651.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKT.A traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$1.45. 1,640,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,229. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$57.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of AKITA Drilling in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

