Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,783. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

