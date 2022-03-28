Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.