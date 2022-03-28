Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.27 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $122.92 or 0.00258495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $149.91 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,425,987 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,605 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

