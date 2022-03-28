Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.29. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 6,473 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

