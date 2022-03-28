Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.29. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 6,473 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
