Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $59.70

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $58.00. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 1,929 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.23.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.