AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NIE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 5,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,459. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
