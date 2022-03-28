AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NIE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 5,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,459. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

