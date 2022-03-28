AllSafe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $199.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $134,721.86 and $199.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

