Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.
ERC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,182. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
