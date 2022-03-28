Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

ERC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,182. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.