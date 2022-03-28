Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 825,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Alsea stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Alsea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.