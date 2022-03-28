AMATEN Price Up 23.1% This Week (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $303,010.13 and approximately $64.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AMATEN has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

