AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to post sales of $735.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.38 million to $769.86 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $691.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

