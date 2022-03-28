American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$322.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.