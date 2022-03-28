American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 1,444,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

American Lithium stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 397,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

