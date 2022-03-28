American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.03. 1,328,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.