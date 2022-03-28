American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Up 72.5% in March

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AVD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 276,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,196. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

