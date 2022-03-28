American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American Vanguard worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 153.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

