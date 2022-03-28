American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $142.38 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

