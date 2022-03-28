Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amesite in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72. Amesite has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.00.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.