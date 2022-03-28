AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti Sells 5,160 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AME traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

