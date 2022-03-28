Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post $500.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

