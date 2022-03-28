Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

