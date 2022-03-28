Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplifon (AMFPF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.