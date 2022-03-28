Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

ADI stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.12. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 110.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 74.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

