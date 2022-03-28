Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.
ADI stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.12. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 110.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 74.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
