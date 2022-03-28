Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.93 Million

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $715.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.90 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,564,379 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 179,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

