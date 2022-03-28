Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($3.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $81,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

