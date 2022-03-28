Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Paya posted sales of $55.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a P/E ratio of -584.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

