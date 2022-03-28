Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $28.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.43 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $120.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.84 billion to $129.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $131.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.85 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 18.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

